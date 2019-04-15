FIRST ALERT: Another severe weather threat this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While most of the week is beautiful, we’re watching another powerful cold front late in the week.
Sunny skies prevail through a large part of this week with Spring-warmth in full force. Our afternoon highs dip into the upper 60s Tuesday but make another run to near 80° Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Rain chances are slim through Thursday.
Our next cold front arrives on Friday afternoon. Ample moisture and fuel for storms means another threat for severe weather through Friday evening. The main threat will be strong, damaging winds with a lower tornado threat. While the timing may change, the greatest threat will likely be between 12 PM - 9 PM Friday evening. We’ll continue to fine tune the details as we move through the week.
Heavy rain is also likely with most areas seeing between 1″ to 2″ of rainfall. The cold front will quickly clear out overnight Friday with sunnier skies moving in for the weekend. Temperatures will turn a little cooler Saturday as we top out around 65°.
