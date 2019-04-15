Cannabis users needed up to twice the sedation for medical procedures, study says

(CNN) -If you use cannabis, you might want to let your doctor know before having procedures needing anesthesia.
A new study shows people who reported smoking or using edibles on a daily or weekly basis needed as much as two times the level of sedation than non-users.
Researchers in Grand Junction, Colorado looked at 250 patients that required endo-scopic procedures.
They found patients who regularly used cannabis needed 14 percent more fentanyl, 20 percent more midazolam and 220 percent more propofol for sedation.
With “continued increase in legalization and use of cannabis, the field of anesthesia and sedation needs further studies with greater depth,” wrote the authors of the study, published Monday in The Journal of the American Osteopathic Association.
A professor of anesthesia at the University of Pennsylvania considers the study a good starting point, but that it needs a complete trial.
