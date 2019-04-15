Bones found near rest area, likely animal remains

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Authorities in Darlington County are investigating bones found near a rest area Monday morning.
Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says the rest area is on I-20 near Lamar.
Searchers with the CUE Center for Missing Persons discovered the remains during a training exercise, according to Lt. Kilgo.
The bones, Kilgo says, were found about 100 yards from the parking area of the rest area which is used only by commercial traffic.
The rest area is currently closed to traffic as deputies, SLED and the Darlington County Coroner investigate.
At this time investigators believe the bones are likely from an animal, according to Lt. Kilgo.
