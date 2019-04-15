Authorities arrest third person connected to LetGo robbery sting operation

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A third person has been taken into custody and accused of robbing people by using a popular app used for buying and selling goods online.
Members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested 24-year-old Jarkeem Marshun Lucas of Conway on Monday.
Evidence shows that Lucas conspired with others to rob undercover Horry County police officers after negotiating a dirt bike sale on the LetGo app, according to a news release.
Lucas has been charged with attempted armed robbery.
Two other men, Justin Brown and Marquis Knight, were charged in connection with the case in March.
An extensive investigation showed that Brown and Knight posted items for sale on the “LetGo” app, lured potential buyers to an abandoned house on the 4000 block of Cascade Road in Green Sea, and then robbed those potential buyers at gunpoint, the release stated.
The two were charged with armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.