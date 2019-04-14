Driver dies after flipping car in overnight Mullins wreck

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A driver was killed after running off the side of the road early Sunday morning.
45-year-old Tracy Pee of Mullins died as a result of his injuries according to the Marion County Coroner’s Office.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Pee was headed north along Three Bridge Road around 1:20 a.m. before running off the side of the road, hitting a ditch and flipping his vehicle.
SCHP says Pee was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident. No autopsy or investigation is underway at this time.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.