Deputies: Scotland County man solicited, received, stored child porn

LAURINBURG, NC (WMBF) - A Scotland County man is behind bars Sunday after deputies say he solicited, received and stored child pornography at his Laurinburg home.
55-year-old Theodore William Chavis was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree child exploitation and one count of third-degree child exploitation. The charges are regarding the solicitation, receiving, and storage of child pornographic materials.
Chavis received a secured $250,000 bond and is scheduled to be in court, Monday, April 15, 2019.
Deputies say they received a warrant for Chavis’ home as well as a Laurel Hill home in connection to the complaint.
