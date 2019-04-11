‘We were supposed to grow old together,’ says wife of NC man who died after getting arm caught in conveyor

GASTONIA, NC (WBTV) - Imagine you get a text from your partner as they’re about to go to work, that says “I love you.” But the next time your phone buzzes, it’s the call of nightmares. You are told your partner has been killed while at work.
That’s exactly the call Crystal Turner says she got about her husband, Eddie, who was an employee at Sika Automotive in Gastonia.
On Thursday, the NC Department of Labor said an employee at the company was killed on the job while cleaning a recycling belt. The worker caught their right arm in the conveyor and it was amputated.
The Turner family says they got that nightmarish call that husband and father, Eddie Turner, had died on Thursday.
“It’s like everything you would imagine to be in a dad he was it,” said 13-year-old daughter Brooke Turner.
Eddie Turner was a father to 13-year-old Brooke, 16-year-old Lindsay and husband to wife Crystal.
“We just celebrated 17 years last month,” said Crystal Turner.
Crystal says she married Eddie when she was 19, loved his smile, fishing and camping with him, and the family they built together.
“Most of the time he would just pick us up from school and we would have a simple conversation but they were important,” said Brooke.
“My dad always worked hard to support our family and do anything that we needed or wanted,” said Lindsay.
Crystal says just before going to work, she texted with Eddie and said “I love you.”
That was the last thing the couple said to each other.
“It’s over, it’s over but, we were supposed to grow old together,” said Crystal Turner.
“We know that he loves us and he knows that we love him and that we would do anything to get him back,” said Brooke.
To anyone with their family tonight, the Turner family had a message.
“Say I love you because you never know when it’s going to be the last time,” said Crystal.
The family was working on making funeral arrangements Friday.
The NCDOL Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Division is investigating this event.
