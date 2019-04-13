Police searching for suspect following shooting near park in Latta

LATTA, SC (WMBF) - Police are still putting all the pieces together after a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Pee Dee left one injured.
Latta Police Chief Derrick Cartwright says police respinded to the call of a shooting around 4:30 p.m. Saturday but found no evidence of an incident.
However according to Cartwright, a followup call at a nearby gas station led investigators to a gunshot victim. The male victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment however his condition is unknown at this time.
As of 8:30 p.m. Saturday Latta Police say they are still looking for suspects and the incident remains under investigation.
WMBF News will continue to update this developing story and pass along more information as it becomes available.
