PGA Junior Golfer get a visit from Golf Pro Grant Forrest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One of golf’s young up-and-coming stars made a stop in Myrtle Beach to help teach the next generation of junior golf champions.
Grant Forrest was born in Scotland and currently plays on the European Tour.
During his amateur career, Grant claimed three national titles as well as the prestigious St. Andrews Links Trophy and took part in the U.S. Open in 2013 and 2018.
Much like Dustin Johnson and Hootie and the Blowfish, Forrest is loves working with the PGA Junior League.
“When you’re young just enjoy the sport and see where it takes you,” said Forrest.
The PGA Juniors got to ask Grant questions about the game and show off their own skills on the driving range and the putting green.
At the age of 25, Forrest knows how to connect with the young golfers with hopes of one day turning pro.
“It was cool, he’s a really good golfer,” said young golfer Madison Messimer.
Much like Grant, the Dunes Club PGA Junior League knows a lot about winning. They went undefeated last season and won their league championship with some of golfs up-and-coming stars.
“It’s just good to see young people playing the game. They are the future,” said Forrest.
Junior Golf works with kids between the ages of 8-13, helping grow the sport for a younger generation.
“With Myrtle Beach being a golf capital of world there’s no reason we shouldn’t be the Junior Golf capital of the world,” said Junior Golf Program Director Ryan Wolf.
Forrest also broke a 71-year record at the Dunes Club by shooting a 63, beating the old record by two shots.
“To be honest, I really didn’t know until we finish the round,” said Forrest.
Records aside, this day was about the kids, who dream of one day getting to play professionally like Grant.
“They can hit the ball far and that makes me want to do it more, but I know you can’t hit every shot perfect,” said Brady Barr.
And the kids encourage him.
“Anything I can do to give back is not a problem at all,” said Forrest.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.