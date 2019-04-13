Motorcycle officers learning new skills while raising money for childhood cancer

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - More than 80 motorcycle officers from as far away as Canada came to North Myrtle Beach to not only expand their skills but to also raise awareness for a disease that affects thousands of children in the Palmetto state.
“The idea of this course is for the rider to stay inside of this ribbon for as long as they can,” said Sgt. Ray Pollock with North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety.
“This has a timed event which gets your mind thinking in advance about what’s coming up and what’s the next course,” said Officer Lise Grenier who’s from Ontario, Canada and was the only female officer to compete in this year’s competition. Needless to say she was turning some heads.
The Palmetto Police Motorcycle Skills Competition began 14 years ago in Charleston when 25-year police veteran Robert Grimsley decided South Carolina needed its own competition to better the skills of officers driving motorcycles after they completed what he says is one of the most difficult training schools as a police officer, motorcycle school.
“It’s inherently dangerous,” said Grimsley. “It’s high liability. It’s not like something that anyone can go through and get close to passing, you have to be able to master so many skills. It’s also one of the most valuable law enforcement tools.”
Money raised at the competition is given to the Camp Happy Days foundation based in Charleston. It allows children with cancer to attend a camp for around a week, serving as a reminder they are much more than the disease they battle.
“I couldn’t think of anything better than to help kids with cancer," Grimsley said. "To give them a week where they can go and have fun and not think about any of their problems.”
“It makes me proud that there’s 86 officers here and we’re all here for the same reason to ride of course, for the love of riding,” Grenier said. “But right up there as well is helping kids and donating to charities.”
“Whatever we could do to help, that’s pretty much why every officer became an officer is because they want to help the community,” Pollock said.
