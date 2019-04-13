Florence police charge woman with DUI, child endangerment following crash

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police arrested a woman who they said was driving under the influence and caused a crash.
Rachel Burrows, 20, is charged with felony DUI and child endangerment.
Officers responded on Friday, April 5 to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Coit Street and Sumter Street.
During the investigation, police learned that Burrows was driving a Cadillac SRX on Sumter Street and allegedly drove through a stop and sign and collided with a Chevrolet Impala on Coit Street.
The four people from the Chevrolet, as well as Burrows and children in the Cadillac, were taken to area hospitals.
Police arrested Burrows on Wednesday once she was released from the hospital.
She is now out of jail on a $31,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.