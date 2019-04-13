Charleston Police looking for missing 7-year-old

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a 7-year-old has been reported missing from downtown.
They say Jamier Stanley was last seen on Friday evening and is believed to have left his home on Coming Street on a black and green Huffy bicycle.
He was last seen wearing a mint green t-shirt and dark grey shorts.
Officials say he’s 4 feet tall, 60 pounds and has brown eyes.
Police say he may frequent the areas of the Allway Street in the Gadsden Green subdivision, and the Beaufain Street corridors of Robert Mills Manor in downtown Charleston.
Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Stanley should contact the on-duty Charleston Police Department Central Investigations Detective at 843.743.7200.
