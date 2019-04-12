Windsor Green fire victims endure physical, emotional distress one year later

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – It’s been one-year since a devastating three-alarm fire destroyed the Windsor Green condos, but for those who escaped, the physical and emotional pain is still there.
Seven people were injured, four of them critically, while escaping the flames. Several people had to jump from the third floor of the building, and one baby was dropped and caught by a teenager as the flames spread.
WMBF News reporter Marissa Tansino spoke to the parents of that baby, Brian and Krisha Alewine.
They spoke to her about the terrifying decision to drop their child and the emotional and physical tolls the escape has taken on their family. Watch Marissa’s full report on WMBF News at 6 p.m.
