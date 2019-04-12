Suspect Search: Fight lead to gunshots, search warrant uncovers alleged dog fighting

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Authorities are hoping the community can help them track down a man who is accused of firing gunshots during a fight and another suspect who is wanted for ill treatment of animals and animal fighting.
Horry County Police are looking for William Wolfe.
Last November, authorities responded to a fight at 1 Log Cabin Road in Loris.
They spoke with multiple witnesses who said they saw and heard Wolfe fire shots at the victim. Officers were able to get written statements from those witnesses, including information about Wolfe.
The 27-year-old is charged with failure to appear for attempted murder.
He has a last known address of Log Cabin Road in Loris.
Horry County Police are also trying to track down Jonathan Ray Babson.
Last month, officers were serving search warrants at a home in Aynor regarding an armed robbery.
While searching the property, they said evidence was found to correspond with acts of illegal dog fighting.
A second search warrant was served at the home and items were collected to support illegal dog fighting.
The subjects were charged with ill treatment of animals, animal fighting, presence at a facility used for fighting or baiting act violation and care and treatment of animals including tethering.
Babson is 41 years old with a last known address of Persimmons Drive in Aynor.
