Structural issues force crews to close part of Highway 57 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Some drivers on Highway 57 in Horry County will have to find another route.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation said Highway 57 between Highway 111 and Worthams Cutoff Road has been closed due to structural issues found on a culvert crossing Bellamy Branch.
Crews said a repair plan is being developed, but a completion date for the repairs is not known at this time.
The SCDOT apologizes for the inconvenience and appreciates the public’s patience.
