Sheriff’s office renews effort in search for missing man

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A Maxton man has been missing or 14 years, but the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office isn’t giving up hope in finding him.
Deputies are asking for the community’s help in finding Delwin Locklear.
He was last seen on July 7, 2004 at his home on Nina Drive. He was 27 years old at the time of his disappearance.
Locklear is Native American, is 5’7” tall, weighs 185 pounds, has blue eyes and at the time of his disappearance he had graying dark brown hair.
Locklear had a goatee, a three-inch tall tattoo of praying hands on the inside of his left wrist and a one- to two-inch tall tattoo of the word “Lumbee” on his upper right arm.
He also went by the nickname “Little Dee.”
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.
