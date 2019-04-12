Restaurant Scorecard: Drain flies throughout the restaurant, sludge and out-of-date cream cheese

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Restaurant inspectors found some unsanitary conditions in a couple Myrtle Beach restaurants.
At the Bagel Factory Three on Farrow Parkway, inspectors found mixed cream cheese with various expired discard dates, a knife stored in between equipment and bagels stored in a to-go bag.
They said the handle to the reach-in cooler was broken and there was grease build up on the hood filters.
Inspectors gave Bagel Factory Three an 89 out of 100.
They also paid a visit to the Arby’s at 2709 Dick Pond Road in Myrtle Beach.
Inspectors said they found drain flies throughout the facility, especially over the ice machine and in the storage room. They also found that toxic chemicals were being stored over ready to eat bread.
The paneling by the ice machine and back door wasn’t attached and the surface around the drains had sludge build up, according to an inspector report.
Arby’s received a 93 out of 100.
There are a trio of perfect scores this week.
All three are coffee houses, and all three are in Myrtle Beach.
Hi Fi Coffee Bar at 918 B North Ocean Boulevard, Perks Up at 5300 North Ocean Boulevard and Tracks Coffee Bar at 2710 North Ocean Boulevard all scored 100′s.
It once may have held your money, now it hopes to serve you sweet treats. The former wells Fargo Bank at 7102 North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach will soon become a Dunkin Donuts and Baskin Robbins. No word on when it will open.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.