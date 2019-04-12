Police investigate two possible shootings in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police are investigating two possible shootings in Myrtle Beach.
Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest said that officers were called around 8:45 p.m. Thursday to the area of 28th Avenue North and Kings Highway to reports of shots fired.
Vest also added that they’re investigating a report of a person who is being treated at the hospital for wounds consistent with gunshot wounds.
He said that they have not confirmed if the two incidents are connected.
