Police ask for help identifying suspicious person at Florence Center
Florence police are asking for help identifying this man who they say was showing "odd behavior" at the Florence Center. (Source: Florence Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | April 12, 2019 at 4:07 PM EDT - Updated April 12 at 4:07 PM

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspicious person.

Officers want to talk to a man who they said was showing “odd behavior” Wednesday afternoon at the Florence Center.

Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt said they want to locate the man out of “abundance of caution” and they’re striving to be proactive to keep the community safe.

Authorities said he may be driving a silver or gray four-door Chevrolet sedan with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

