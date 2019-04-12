Police ask for help identifying suspicious person at Florence Center

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspicious person.
Officers want to talk to a man who they said was showing “odd behavior” Wednesday afternoon at the Florence Center.
Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt said they want to locate the man out of “abundance of caution” and they’re striving to be proactive to keep the community safe.
Authorities said he may be driving a silver or gray four-door Chevrolet sedan with tinted windows.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
