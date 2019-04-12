New building up at Windsor Green nearly one year after devastating fire

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A new building takes the place of the charred condo that caught fire one year ago, leaving more than a dozen people without a home.
The new structure doesn’t, however, replace the memory of the fire on April 12, 2018.
Gail DelPercio was one of the victims in the Windsor Green fire in March 2013. She remembers the fire that ripped through the condo building last year. She said what made it eerie for her was how close it was to the day six years ago when the 2013 fire took her home.
On March 16, 2013, DelPercio said she and her husband were just months away from celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary when they lost everything in the fire.
She said when another fire broke out in 2018, she almost couldn’t believe it.
“I looked out my back door. I heard the sirens and I looked out my back door... and I saw the flames going up. You just get that same feeling back. It was like, I looked at my husband I said, ‘Oh my God, it’s happening again.’”
DelPercio said going through something like losing your home changes you, and now she doesn’t get attached to things or take anything for granted.
She said she was happy to see the community come together for a second time after the fire last year.
“Oh yeah they always do, I mean, they did the first time and they did this time,” she said.
Tune into WMBF News Friday night starting at 4 p.m. to hear from Brian and Krisha Alewine. They are still recovering after being forced to jump from their third floor balcony.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.