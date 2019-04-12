Lengthy FSD1 board meeting ends with tuition increase for out-of-district students

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence School District One board ended a four-hour meeting Thursday night by voting to increase tuition for out-of-district students.
This school year, out-of-district families paid around $550 for their students.
There are currently 153 students, who live outside of the school district, who are required to pay the fee.
The school board was considering charging the recommended $3,585 per student but changed the amount during Thursday night’s meeting.
Current out-of-district students will have to pay $1,500 per year for each first and second student from a family.
A third student from a family will be $750.
Brand new out-of-district students will have to pay $3,000 each year.
“We’re dealing with shortages in funding on a yearly basis from Columbia. We’re trying to stretch every dollar as far as we can and we’ve got to make sure that the dollars that are coming in from our taxpayers in Florence One Schools are first and foremost going to students that live here in Florence One," said school board chairman Barry Townsend.
The board recommended the money will go toward salary increases for custodians and bus drivers.
The new rates will go into effect next school year.
