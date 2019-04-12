Horry County Council to discuss administrator’s job at upcoming meeting

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The employment status of the Horry County administrator is set to be discussed at the upcoming county council meeting.
According to the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, the county council will go into executive session for a “discussion of employment, appointment, compensation, promotion, demotion, discipline, or release of the county administrator.”
Administrator Chris Eldridge’s job has been a heated topic of conversation ever since he asked the State Law Enforcement Division to look into possible extortion after he claimed that Johnny Gardner, who was newly sworn-in as the Horry County Council chairman, tried to manipulate Sandy Davis, director of the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation, during a lunch meeting with Luke Barefoot, an associate of Gardner’s.
SLED investigated the claims and 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson cleared Gardner of the extortion allegations after reviewing SLED’s report.
At the council’s March 5 meeting, a motion to terminate Eldridge’s employment died in a 6-6 tie. It was preceded by nearly two hours of fiery exchange between council members.
Later in March, negotiations began to put together a “termination package” for Eldridge.
