Google helps Horry first responders locate man having chest pains while camping in woods
Google coordinates were used to help first responders locate a man having chest pains in the woods in Longs. (Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff | April 12, 2019 at 1:39 PM EDT - Updated April 12 at 1:39 PM

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Modern technology played a role in helping Horry County first responders locate a man who was having chest pains.

According to a Facebook post from Horry County Fire Rescue, dispatchers took the call at 10:50 a.m. Friday.

The man was camping in the woods near Waccamaw Lane and Loop Circle in Longs, having gotten there by canoe, according to the HCFR.

Since dispatchers did not have a physical address for the man’s location, they were able to hone in on the spot using Google coordinates, first responders said.

Crews used a boat to get to the man and transport him to Grand Strand Medical Center.

“This wasn’t a typical call, but through teamwork, we were able to deliver care,” the post read.

