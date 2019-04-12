Google helps Horry first responders locate man having chest pains while camping in woods

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Modern technology played a role in helping Horry County first responders locate a man who was having chest pains.
According to a Facebook post from Horry County Fire Rescue, dispatchers took the call at 10:50 a.m. Friday.
The man was camping in the woods near Waccamaw Lane and Loop Circle in Longs, having gotten there by canoe, according to the HCFR.
Since dispatchers did not have a physical address for the man’s location, they were able to hone in on the spot using Google coordinates, first responders said.
Crews used a boat to get to the man and transport him to Grand Strand Medical Center.
“This wasn’t a typical call, but through teamwork, we were able to deliver care,” the post read.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.