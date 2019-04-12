Georgetown motel employee discharged raw sewage into marsh, authorities say

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – A motel employee in Georgetown is accused of dumping raw sewage into a marsh for about a week.
Maurice Avent, a maintenance worker at the Rodeway Inn, is charged in connection to the discharging of a pollutant in United States waters in August 2018.
According to a federal indictment, the Rodeway Inn has a wet well at the front of its property that accumulates raw sewage. The sewage is then discharged into the city of Georgetown’s sewer system by two pumps. Around August 2018, the two pumps stopped working, causing the wet well to overflow with raw sewage, the indictment states.
Avent allegedly installed a pump, attached a hose and directed the hose into the marsh behind the Rodeway Inn. According to the indictment, the pump discharged raw sewage into the marsh for approximately one week. Authorities say Avent was then approached by South Carolina officials about redirecting the hose into the city’s sewer system.
According to U.S. law, it is illegal for any person to discharge a pollutant into federal waters without a permit.
