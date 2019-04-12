First Alert: Scattered storm chances remain through the weekend

The best rain chance for the area still looks to be Sunday night. A cold front will approach the Grand Strand, bringing a line of showers and storms overnight. Some of those storms could be on the strong side, especially in the Pee Dee and westward through the midlands. With the loss of sunshine, we will lose our energy near the Grand Strand. This is why the latest from the Storm Prediction Center has a low threat for severe weather as you work eastward.