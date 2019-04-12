First Alert: Scattered storm chances remain through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hit and miss showers and storms have been the story throughout the day. Periods of sunshine continue to peek through the cloud cover when showers are not around. This hit and miss activity will continue into the evening and overnight. The better chances still remain inland. Lows tonight will drop down into the low-mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.
Looking ahead to the weekend forecast, not much changes. Saturday will feature more scattered shower chances throughout the day with a few storms possible in the afternoon. Highs will remain warm and the air will be humid. Look for readings in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Once again, plans for Saturday look okay. You just have to dodge those pop-up showers and storms.
The best rain chance for the area still looks to be Sunday night. A cold front will approach the Grand Strand, bringing a line of showers and storms overnight. Some of those storms could be on the strong side, especially in the Pee Dee and westward through the midlands. With the loss of sunshine, we will lose our energy near the Grand Strand. This is why the latest from the Storm Prediction Center has a low threat for severe weather as you work eastward.
We will hold onto a brief rain chance early Monday morning before drying out by the late morning and afternoon hours. This will begin a drier period for Monday afternoon through Wednesday.
