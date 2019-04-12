Finalist for Myrtle Beach city attorney job owes over $10K in late taxes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Alan Clemmons, the current South Carolina state representative who is one of four finalists in the running to be Myrtle Beach’s next city attorney, still owes over $10,000 in delinquent property taxes from 2018, according to information from the county treasurer’s website.
Online records state Clemmons, who runs a real estate law firm, owes approximately $10,337.56. The majority of that balance is for real estate taxes.
Information from the county’s delinquent tax department website states property taxes are considered delinquent March 17.
According to records, Clemmons paid approximately $4,160.44 in delinquent taxes on Thursday, the majority being for personal property.
In addition to Clemmons, Alicia Thompson, Joi Page and William Bryan Jr. are the finalists to succeed current Myrtle Beach city attorney Tom Ellenburg, who previously announced his plans to retire in June.
