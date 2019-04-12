Duck Donuts set to open Myrtle Beach location this summer

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Duck Donuts, a chain specializing in made-to-order doughnuts, is set to open a location in Myrtle Beach.
According to a press release, the store will be located at 117 Maryport Drive, Unit 1. It is expected to open in the summer.
Duck Donuts was founded in 2006 in Duck, N.C. There are currently three locations in South Carolina, not counting the upcoming Myrtle Beach spot, the release stated.
The business runs on a made-to-order model, where customers start with a vanilla cake doughnut and choose from coatings like maple, chocolate and blueberry, and toppings like rainbow sprinkles, chopped bacon and Oreo crumbles.
