Crews battle early morning house fire in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Emergency crews responded to a house fire early Friday morning in Myrtle Beach.
According to an online post from the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, the fire was at 23rd Avenue North and Withers Drive. At about 4:50 a.m., the fire was deemed under control.
There are no reported injuries and the fire did not spread to other buildings or units, the post states.
Firefighters urge the public to avoid the area as they continue to work the scene.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Check back for updates as they become available.
