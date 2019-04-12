Crews battle early morning residential fire in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Emergency crews responded to a residential fire early Friday morning in Myrtle Beach.
According to an online post from the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, the fire was at 23rd Avenue North and Withers Drive. At about 4:50 a.m., the fire was deemed under control.
Officials on scene say the fire ended up in the attic, and a ceiling collapsed inside the structure.
There are no reported injuries and the fire did not spread to other buildings or units, the post states.
The owner of a nearby motel is providing shelter for the fire victims.
The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation. Check back for updates as they become available.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.