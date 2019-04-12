Candlelight vigil to be held for mother, daughter killed in triple shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The community is invited to a candlelight vigil to remember a mother and her three-year-old daughter.
Deputies said the victims, Hailey Brown, 29, and Sadie Grace Linton, were found shot and killed inside a home on Society Hill Road in Cheraw.
A candlelight vigil will be held for the mother and daughter at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Free Worship Church on Chesterfield Highway in Cheraw.
Cordarious Foster, 27, was also found dead inside the home.
Authorities have not made any arrests in the case, but said there is no threat to the public.
A motive has not been released in the case.
