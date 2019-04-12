Beach volleyball shows spike in popularity

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The sport of beach volleyball is one of the fastest growing in the country, for both girls and guys.
So what is it about this game that’s spiked the interest of so many players?
“Once you play it you realize this is a lot of fun,” said volleyball coach Joe Goodwin.
Goodwin, better known to his players as Coach Goody, has been playing beach volleyball for more than 25 years and has been one of the biggest advocates of growing the sport.
“When you love something, you like to share it with others and see them enjoy that and find that same passion,” said Goodwin.
With support from the city of Myrtle Beach, six sand courts were placed along Ocean Boulevard and the boardwalk. They’re open to anyone who wants to play.
“The local businesses love to see people down here, people stop along the boardwalk to watch, it’s just a win-win for everyone,” said Goodwin.
Since becoming an official Olympic and NCAA sport, the popularity of the beach volleyball has skyrocketed.
“I like being outdoors and having more of the court,” said player London Stanton.
Unlike indoor volleyball, beach volleyball teams are played two to a side, making the game a little more challenging.
“Running in the sand is very difficult so it really works out your legs and stuff,” said player Haley Clyde.
Since 2007, the Grand Strand Juniors Volleyball Club has helped build a competitive volleyball scene in the Myrtle Beach area.
With more than a dozen travel teams and over 140 young men and women playing the sport, the game continues to grow in Myrtle Beach.
“Maybe we’ll have an Olympian represent Myrtle Beach one day,” said Goodwin.
If you’d like to catch these players in action, they’ll be competing in the 2019 Coastal Classic in Myrtle Beach on June 8 and 9.
If you’re interested in joining Grand Strand Juniors Volleyball Club visit, www.grandstrandjuniors.com.
