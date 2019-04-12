Little River bank robbery suspect extradited to SC

Anthony W. McKeithan (Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff | April 12, 2019 at 6:54 AM EDT - Updated April 12 at 7:05 AM

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The man charged in connection to a robbery last year at a Little River BB&T has been extradited to South Carolina.

Anthony W. McKeithan, 39, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 10:30 a.m. Thursday on a charge of entering a bank with intent to steal.

On July 10, 2018, police say McKeithan entered the bank and slid a hand-written note to an employee. According to a police report, the employee gave McKeithan money before he fled the scene in a grey Chrysler 300 with North Carolina plates. He was taken into custody by Brunswick County (NC) deputies one day later following a traffic stop and charged with resisting a public officer, according to jail records.

McKeithan is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

