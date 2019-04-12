Andrew Dockery

From high school, I took my journey to Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green where I absorbed all I could about weather. I worked at the WKU Storm Team, worked on a research project which we presented at the AMS conference on the March 2, 2012 Eastern Kentucky tornado outbreak and I was fortunate enough to land my first job at WNKY on their weather team while continuing my pursuit of a degree. I worked at WNKY for two years. During my time at WKU, I was blessed to meet John Gordon of the National Weather Service in Louisville and spent a summer interning with his office as well. As I said, Weather is my passion. I graduated from Western Kentucky University May 2016. Go Tops! I moved from Bowling Green, Kentucky to Hazard, Kentucky to become the evening meteorologist at WYMT. After a year of being in the mountains, I was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where I served as the leader for the WYMT Weather Team until April 2019.