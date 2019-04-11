WMBF News investigates SC bill that could let criminals out of prison sooner

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – A bill in the State House could let prisoners out from behind bars sooner and start allocating more state funds somewhere else.
House Bill 3322 was introduced in the State House this year. In its original form, it allowed criminals with serious offenses like kidnapping, armed robbery and manslaughter out of prison after serving just 65% of their sentence.
The legislation has changed several times since first being introduced in the House this year.
Rep. Todd Rutherford (D-Richland) says the bill rolls back the minimum amount of time certain criminals have to serve in prison.
He said something needs to be done to change the South Carolina’s prison system before the Palmetto State reaches a crisis point.
"We’ve got healthcare costs spiraling out of control, we’ve got teachers that are threatening to quit. This is much bigger than them saying, ‘Oh I want to spend my money on that.’ They don’t get to make that decision at the expense of little children that are dying in DSS custody. They don’t get to make that choice at the expense of elderly people that are not in prison that can’t eat that have to choose between medicine and healthcare,” Rutherford said.
