WMBF News investigates SC bill that could let criminals out of prison sooner

"We’ve got healthcare costs spiraling out of control, we’ve got teachers that are threatening to quit. This is much bigger than them saying, ‘Oh I want to spend my money on that.’ They don’t get to make that decision at the expense of little children that are dying in DSS custody. They don’t get to make that choice at the expense of elderly people that are not in prison that can’t eat that have to choose between medicine and healthcare,” Rutherford said.