‘Visit Myrtle Beach’ to undergo rebrand, bring in tourists year-round

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce says its’ rebranding “Visit Myrtle Beach.”
Leaders hope to come up with a fresh, new message that will show potential visitors that the Grand Strand is a year-round tourist destination for people of all ages.
They say Myrtle Beach has changed and evolved over the last 10 years and the city’s brand message needs to do the same.
Marketing firms are currently in the process of submitting proposals for the rebrand to the Chamber of Commerce. Leaders hope to award a contract to a firm in mid-June.
WMBF News will follow the latest developments in this process as the city rebrands its message.
