Total Wine location officially opens in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - They call themselves “America's Wine Superstore” and now there's one open in Myrtle Beach.
Thursday was the grand opening for Total Wine & More on Seaboard Street. The store is in the same strip mall as Michael's and HomeGoods.
It offers a wide selection of wine, spirits and beer at low prices.
Some customers were happy to learn the store was opening just a few days ago.
"Actually, I got a little flier in the mail with a coupon and I went online a few days ago. I didn't even know that Total Wine was even opening here. I passed by this lot a few times and never paid much attention,” said customer Bill Bellew.
For the grand opening, Total Wine is offering specials. As an added bonus, a portion of the sales through Sunday benefit the Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum.
