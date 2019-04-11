Report: Man sexually assaulted, fought woman at Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Additional details have been released regarding a man arrested after allegedly committing violent crimes along the Grand Strand late last month.
Tyquan Marrell Carmichael, 29, was arrested last week on warrants charging attempted murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state Carmichael was still in jail under no bond as of Thursday morning.
Police said the crimes happened in the area of 6th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach on March 30.
According to a report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers responded to the area after getting a report of an assault. Police said they spoke to a woman, who indicated she had been involved in a fight with her friend that she was staying with at a nearby hotel.
Officers were later made aware that sexual misconduct had occurred, the report stated. Detectives then took over the investigation.
No other information was available in the report.
