Medical transport van involved in 3-vehicle crash, troopers say

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A medical transport van was involved in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Florence County, troopers said.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene around 7 p.m. on Doyle Lane.
Troopers said a truck and sedan were stopped at a construction zone when the medical transport van hit the truck, which then caused the truck to hit the sedan.
Two people were hurt in the crash, but their injuries were minor, according to troopers.
WMBF News asked if anyone was inside the medical transport van during the time of the crash but the South Carolina Highway Patrol did not have that information.
