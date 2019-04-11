McLeod buys local daycare center for $800K

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) – A local daycare that closed its doors last month has been sold to McLeod Regional Medical Center.
According to public records, the Little River Child Development Center was purchased on April 5 for $800,000.
Several parents reached out to WMBF News in February after receiving a letter saying the facility would be closing for good on March 1. They say the letter cited birth rates as a reason for shutting down, but many parents were skeptical of that claim.
