McLeod buys local daycare center for $800K
The Little River Child Development Center was purchased on April 5. (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | April 11, 2019 at 12:06 PM EDT - Updated April 11 at 12:09 PM

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) – A local daycare that closed its doors last month has been sold to McLeod Regional Medical Center.

According to public records, the Little River Child Development Center was purchased on April 5 for $800,000.

Several parents reached out to WMBF News in February after receiving a letter saying the facility would be closing for good on March 1. They say the letter cited birth rates as a reason for shutting down, but many parents were skeptical of that claim.

