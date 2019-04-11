Judge sentences man to 31 years in prison for series of violent crimes

RALEIGH, NC (WMBF) – A Lumberton man will spend decades behind bars after he admitted to a series of violent crimes.
A federal judge sentenced Darrick Lamorris McKenzie on Wednesday to more than 31 years in prison.
McKenzie pleaded guilty in Nov. 19, 2018 to two counts of carjacking and two counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
Authorities said on March 14, 2017, McKenzie went into MSI (Packer Sanitation) on East 5th Street in Lumberton, pointed a gun at an employee and told her to, “Give me all you got.” She gave him her debit card and car keys, according to a news release. McKenzie then stole two laptop computers and two televisions from the business and ordered the employee to lay on the floor.
The victim told authorities McKenzie left the business to put the stolen items in her car, then he came back and brutally raped her while putting her in a chokehold. Authorities said McKenzie left the business and withdrew $300 from the victim’s bank account.
Then on March 16, 2017, authorities said McKenzie pointed a gun at man inside a vehicle on Martin Luther King Drive in Lumberton and told him to give him everything he had. The victim told investigators that McKenzie threatened to kill him numerous times. At one point, McKenzie tried to drive away in the victim’s vehicle and even fired the gun inside the vehicle, according to a news release.
McKenzie was arrested in Raleigh. State charges related in the case are still pending.
