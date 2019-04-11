Investigators continue to search for answers 20 years after local man’s shooting death

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – It’s been more than 20 years since investigators say a man was shot and killed in his Red Springs home, but authorities hope someone will come forward to help solve the cold case.
Robeson County sheriff’s deputies responded on Oct. 13, 1998 to a home on Arthur Road where they found 54-year-old Finnen Clark shot and killed.
According to witnesses, three men wearing masks went into the home with weapons.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins made a vow to look back at missing person and unsolved murder cases. He established a Cold Case Investigations Unit that is made up of seasoned retired investigators from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigations.
The unit arrested and charged two men earlier this week in connection to the shooting death of Ronnie Locklear, which occurred nearly 17 years ago on Sept. 30, 2002.
