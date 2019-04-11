Horry County Fire Rescue sees increase in smoke alarm installation requests

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – More residents in Horry County are taking steps to make sure their homes are safer by having smoke alarms installed.
The Horry County Fire Rescue said it has seen an increase in requests for smoke alarm installations just one day after they were featured on WMBF News’ Community Conversations.
Investigator Matt Rice spoke to WMBF News about the importance of having a smoke alarm, along with various aspects of Horry County Fire Rescue.
Smoke alarm installation is a service that the department offers at no charge to the general public.
Click here to sign up and someone will come by and install the appropriate number of detectors for your house.
