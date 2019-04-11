Horry County to begin ground mosquito spraying next week

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County crews are taking steps to make sure residents are safe from mosquito bites and dangerous illnesses the bugs can carry.
Officials said that they will conduct ground mosquito spraying at various locations throughout unincorporated Horry County, starting Tuesday, April 16. Spraying is typically done between dusk and 11 p.m.
The chemicals used for mosquito control spraying are approved by the EPA and pose minimal risk to humans or animals.
People with asthma or other respiratory illnesses may want to stay indoors and close windows and doors during spraying. And if you grow fruits and vegetables at home, you will want to make sure that you wash, scrub and/or peel the food before eating it.
Beekeepers in the area should also register your hives with Horry County Stormwater. This will let officials know where they shouldn’t spray when conducting mosquito control.
