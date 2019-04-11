Hit-and-run claims woman’s life; troopers ask for help finding vehicle

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is asking for help in solving a deadly hit-and-run case.
Investigators said Tammy Lynn Dial, 49, of Pembroke was killed on Sunday night when she was hit by a vehicle. They believe the crash happened around 11 p.m. on Philadelphus Road, which is about two miles north of Pembroke.
Authorities believe she was hit by a Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Suburban or GMC XL. The vehicle may be white in color and should have damage on the front of it.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 1st Sgt. Jackson at 910-618-5555 or the Patrol’s Communication Center at 910-862-3133.
