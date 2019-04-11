Gunman opens fire inside SC hospital, police officer and suspect shot

Gunman opens fire inside SC hospital, police officer and suspect shot
Authorities on scene of the shooting Thursday morning (Source: WYFF)
By WMBF News Staff | April 11, 2019 at 5:49 AM EDT - Updated April 11 at 7:33 AM

CLINTON, SC (WYFF/WMBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a shooting inside Laurens County Memorial Hospital in Clinton.

According to NBC affiliate WYFF in Greenville, SLED confirms a person with a gun entered the hospital before 2 a.m. Thursday.

There was a confrontation with the suspect. The gunman and a Greenville Health System police officer exchanged fire, according to WYFF.

Both the officer and the suspect were hurt, the outlet reported. There is no information on their conditions.

A witness told WYFF she was in the emergency room with her son when she heard gunshots and screaming. A nurse locked them in a bathroom until officials were able to escort them out of the building safely.

SLED agents and Laurens County deputies are on scene investigating.

This is the second shooting at a South Carolina hospital in as many days.

Copyright 2019 WYFF/WMBF. All rights reserved.