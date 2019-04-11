Gunman opens fire inside SC hospital, police officer and suspect shot

CLINTON, SC (WYFF/WMBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a shooting inside Laurens County Memorial Hospital in Clinton.
According to NBC affiliate WYFF in Greenville, SLED confirms a person with a gun entered the hospital before 2 a.m. Thursday.
There was a confrontation with the suspect. The gunman and a Greenville Health System police officer exchanged fire, according to WYFF.
Both the officer and the suspect were hurt, the outlet reported. There is no information on their conditions.
A witness told WYFF she was in the emergency room with her son when she heard gunshots and screaming. A nurse locked them in a bathroom until officials were able to escort them out of the building safely.
SLED agents and Laurens County deputies are on scene investigating.
