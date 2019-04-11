‘It was relief:’ Former North Myrtle Beach official found not guilty of sexual abuse against children

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A former North Myrtle Beach official and the son of a current Horry County Council member was found not guilty of sexually abusing children, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
The verdict was handed down Thursday in the case of Harold Worley Jr., who had been charged with criminal sexual conduct, criminal solicitation of a minor and unlawful neglect of a child following allegations that he sexually assaulted two children in 2016.
Earlier this week, the SCAG offered Worley a deal to plead guilty to three counts of cruelty to children.
Worley turned down the deal and left his fate in the hands of a jury.
AG spokesperson Robert Kittle said the attorney general’s office took over the case following a request from solicitor Jimmy Richardson. The reason, he added, was to avoid any appearance of impropriety.
Worley Jr., is the son of county councilman Harold Worley.
Defense attorney Morgan Martin said the jury deliberated for roughly 75 minutes before reaching a verdict, which he said was “a relief.”
“It was relief and it certainly was justice,” Martin said about the case’s outcome.
The attorney added his client was “adamant and steadfast” about going to trial instead of taking a plea deal.
“He was determined to put it in the hands of a jury. He felt like he wasn’t guilty and that he should never plead guilty,” Martin said.
