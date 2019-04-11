FIRST ALERT: Shower and storm chances slowly return

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -
It's been a beautiful Thursday across the Grand Strand with temperatures in the mid 70s along the beach and into the lower 80s near Florence. As we head into the evening hours, higher clouds will slowly begin to work in ahead of our next weather system. The sunset should be picture perfect tonight. Be sure to send those photos to us on Facebook and Twitter. We would love to showcase the beauty. Lows tonight will drop into the low-mid 60s with clouds returning.
Friday will bring back the rain chances in the forecast. As you wake up, scattered showers are a decent possibility for the area. The good news about Friday? It does not look to be a washout. Models indicate a period of showers earlier in the morning before some partly cloudy skies throughout the day. By the afternoon, a few hit and miss showers and storms are expected with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. If you have outdoor plans, keep them. You just might have to dodge a few showers/storms.
Looking ahead to the weekend, not much changes. Saturday will feature more scattered chances throughout the day with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The best rain chance in the next seven days looks to be Sunday night. A cold front will approach the Grand Strand and bring a line of showers and storms overnight. Some of those storms could be on the strong side, especially to the west. With the loss of sunshine, we will lose our energy in the atmosphere. Due to this, storms are likely to weaken as they move through overnight and into early Monday morning.
While we are still a few days away from the extreme details, you can stay updated with us on social media, on air and on our First Alert Weather App.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.