FIRST ALERT: Shower and storm chances slowly return

Looking ahead to the weekend, not much changes. Saturday will feature more scattered chances throughout the day with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The best rain chance in the next seven days looks to be Sunday night. A cold front will approach the Grand Strand and bring a line of showers and storms overnight. Some of those storms could be on the strong side, especially to the west. With the loss of sunshine, we will lose our energy in the atmosphere. Due to this, storms are likely to weaken as they move through overnight and into early Monday morning.