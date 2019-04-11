FIRST ALERT: Pop up showers at times through the weekend

Friday will bring back the rain chances to the forecast. As you wake up, scattered showers are a decent possibility for some areas. The good news? It does not look to be a washout. Models indicate a period of showers earlier in the morning before some partly cloudy skies throughout the day. By the afternoon, a few hit and miss showers and storms are expected - mainly inland - with highs in the upper 70s at the beaches to lower 80s across the Pee Dee. If you have outdoor plans, keep them. You just might have to dodge a few showers/storms.