FIRST ALERT: Pop up showers at times through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Higher humidity and pop up showers will develop at times Friday through the weekend.
Friday will bring back the rain chances to the forecast. As you wake up, scattered showers are a decent possibility for some areas. The good news? It does not look to be a washout. Models indicate a period of showers earlier in the morning before some partly cloudy skies throughout the day. By the afternoon, a few hit and miss showers and storms are expected - mainly inland - with highs in the upper 70s at the beaches to lower 80s across the Pee Dee. If you have outdoor plans, keep them. You just might have to dodge a few showers/storms.
Looking ahead to the weekend, not much changes. Saturday will feature more scattered shower chances throughout the day with a thunderstorm or two possible as well. It will remain very warm and a bit humid with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
The best rain chance in the next seven days looks to be Sunday night. A cold front will approach the Grand Strand and bring a line of showers and storms overnight. Some of those storms could be on the strong side, especially in the Pee Dee and westward through the midlands. With the loss of sunshine, we will lose our energy in the atmosphere. Due to this, storms are likely to weaken as they move through overnight and into early Monday morning.
A few showers around sunrise on Monday will quickly end and give way to clearing skies and mild weather by Monday afternoon.
