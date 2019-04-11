Death of five in Poland turns focus to escape room safety

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Escape rooms have taken off in popularity around the world.
In 2014, there were 22 escape room companies in the United States. Now, that number has grown to 2,000, according to the Spiras.
Despite the popularity, there is also concern. After the deaths of five teenage girls in Poland due to what investigators believe was a gas leak, escape room safety is now a focus.
So what are these entertainment venues along the Grand Strand doing to keep players safe at all times? At the downtown Myrtle Beach Room Escape, the owners said safety is their No. 1 priority. The whole idea is for players to work together in themed rooms to find clues and solve puzzles in a race against the clock to eventually “escape” the room.
“It’s four to 10 people in a room and folks have to work together. People need to work together to solve the puzzles and clues to get out in time. So it forces people to interact with each other to solve the puzzles and clues in the room,” said Carter Jasicob, with Myrtle Beach Room Escape.
Escape rooms have become a popular activity for companies looking to work on team-building skills among employees, or families looking to have fun for all ages.
Jasicob said the term “escape” can throw some people off.
“Just the term escape conjures up a lot of ideas in people’s heads. What does that mean? You’re going to lock people in a room? You’re going to do this? What does that mean? They don’t understand that it’s puzzle and clues and the idea is to figure it out,” he said.
While fun is the name of the game, safety is the top priority.
“No one is ever locked into a room. They can get out and it’s clearly marked with an exit sign. Second, we have game masters that not only instruct people how to play the games and rules, they then come out to the camera room where they are being watched throughout the process of the game. (It’s) not only for their safety, but to assist them in solving the puzzles and have a great time,” said Jasicob.
Jasicob added there’s also walkie talkies available to speak with the game master throughout the whole game, and staff goes over safety protocols before it begins.
Escape rooms fall under the amusement category of a business and they must meet all fire codes and other regulations.
Jasicob said fire marshals inspect the place like any other business and make sure everything in the building is up to code. He added they’ve had no safety issues since they opened four years ago.
The man who designed the escape room in Poland has been charged with intentionally creating the fire hazard, which led to the blaze.
