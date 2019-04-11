Aynor man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An Aynor man has been charged after police say he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl.
Wendell Dwight Loomis, 20, was arrested by Horry County police and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday morning. He has been charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
On Nov. 7, 2018, police met with victim who said that Loomis forced her to have sexual intercourse about two weeks prior, according to a police report.
Police say the victim’s parents provided statements regarding Snapchat messages between the 14-year-old and Loomis about the incident. According to the report, the girl also wrote about the assault in journal entries.
The victim’s clothing and journal entries were collected, and photographs were taken of the Snapchat messages, police say. According to the report, the victim’s family stated they would take her to the hospital to be examined.
Loomis is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. As of Thursday afternoon, no bail has been set.
